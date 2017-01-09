Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
Monday, January 9, 2017
6.00 Judge Judy
Dog owners begin to argue after an unleashed greyhound is injured at a dog park; a college grad traveling abroad leaves his car lease with a woman who missed payments; a mother of three is sued by a friend.
6.30 Judge Judy
A man claims that the mother of his children emptied his bank account, though she claims he abandoned her; a man accuses his former best friend of stealing his things and his money while he was in jail.
7.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
A woman’s Internet love interest becomes the primary suspect in her murder, but Benson and Stabler suspect the victim’s employers could also be hiding key information related to her death; a family tragedy places Stabler’s unborn child in jeopardy.
8.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The DNA of a UFC fighter is discovered at the scene of a girl’s murder, which makes him the primary suspect in the case, but upon further investigation evidence leads to two other young men who also have a few skeletons in their past.
9.00 The Middle
When Frankie is fired unexpectedly, she embarks on a quest to not repeat her past mistakes and goes to tech school to secure a real career; Sue mentors a new freshman; Mike is upset with Brick when he won’t put down a book to meet Mike’s friends.
9.30 How I Met Your Mother
Lily and Barney have a bad reaction when Marshall finally quits his job at Goliath National Bank to take time to volunteer at an environmental organization; Ted and Zoey’s opposing positions on the future of the Arcadia come between them.
10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Detectives Robert Goren and Alexandra Eames pursue an upper echelon murder suspect who killed his own brother while dealing with secrets from his traumatic past, secrets that put him on the run, and his beloved mother’s mysterious death.
