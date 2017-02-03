6.00 Judge Judy

An uninsured driver who crashed into a new vehicle responds by suing the victim for alleged harrassment and vandalism; when a man sues his ex-girlfriend for stealing a lapto, she claims that she found him carrying out an infidelity with an old flame.

6.30 Judge Judy

A man helps a co-worker avoid being homeless by giving him money on the condition that he keep it a secret, but the co-worker eventually lets the cat out of the bag; in trying to help out a friend of 20 years; a woman gives him a car title.

7.00 American Ninja Warrior

Incredible athletes from across the nation come together in one location to test themselves against on one of the world’s most challenging endurance courses in the hopes of completing every obstacle and earning the prestigious title of Ninja Warrior.

8.00 American Ninja Warrior

9.00 The Middle

The first day of school gives the Heck family experiences they won’t forget, such as Sue realizing her freedom without Axl interrupting her campus life; Brick avoids the school bathrooms for fear of getting a swirlie; Frankie becomes jealous of Mike.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Marshall and Lily decide to throw a highly anticipated housewarming party, but things start to go awry when Ted nearly comes to blows with Marshall’s boss; Barney takes it upon himself to hit on a crazy divorcee at the party.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

A sadistic killer has a city in fear as he chooses married couples and forces the husbands to decide between killing themselves or their wives in an attempt to prove that his grandfather made the correct decision years ago in WWII.