Sunday, January 29, 2017
6.00 Castle
After Hayley does an old friend a favor, she finds herself in the middle of a cyber-terror attack and implicated in a murder; Beckett and Castle must do everything in their powerth to clear Hayley’s name and stop the attack.
7.00 Elementary
Holmes and Watson set out to determine the identity of a masked vigilante after he is murdered while fighting crime; Morland donates money to Watson’s favorite charity in an effort to manipulate her into doing him a favor.
8.00 Elementary
Watson starts her new job at an insurance firm as an in-house investigator, but her focus quickly shifts to a case that she and Holmes have a personal stake in, forcing them to work together to get rid of a threat to Kitty Winter once and for all.
9.00 Major Crimes
When a former child star is found dead in an unsavory part of town, his manager and the director of his current movie are immediately cast as suspects; Flynn and Sharon’s relationship is scrutinized when Flynn’s daughter comes for a visit.
10.00 Friends
Monica seriously considers Pete’s offer to take a dream position at his new restaurant, but Phoebe expresses her reservations; Joey and Chandler get a couple cute new pets; Rachel may have a broken rib and Ross misses out.
10.30 Friends
Everyone attends the premiere of Joey’s theatrical production, and only Ross seems to think that something is really wrong with Rachel’s date; Phoebe gets stuck on the phone; Joey falls in love with Kate, but only too late.
