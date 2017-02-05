Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known as “X-Files”: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries to debunk his work and thus return him to mainstream cases. Though the government is convinced that the outlandish reports are false, Mulder and Scully stop at nothing to prove that “the truth is out there.”
Phil Coulson heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD, as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members, each of whom brings a specialty to the group, work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
Bones is a darkly amusing drama inspired by real-life forensic anthropologist & writer, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). When standard methods of identifying a corpse fail, Brennan is called in to read the clues left behind in the victim’s bones. Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI’s Homicide Investigations Unit cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan’s scientific acumen makes them a powerful duo, professionally and personally.
American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition spin-off of the Japanese television series Sasuke. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty trying to make it to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip, in hopes of becoming an “American Ninja Warrior”.
As members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Chicago Blackhawks have been the winners of six Stanley Cup championships since their founding in 1926.
The Chicago Bulls basketball team, which was founded in 1966, call Chicago’s United Center “home” as part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only NBA franchise to win multiple championships and to never lose an NBA Finals in their history.
Sunday, February 5, 2017
6.00 Castle
A mild mannered city safety inspector miraculously survives a poisoning which he believes to be luck; when the man survives yet another poisoning, Castle and Beckett will have to figure out how and why these events are happening.
7.00 Elementary
Holmes and Watson investigate when a survivalist doctor goes missing, leading them to determine whether he intended to go off the grid or is the victim of a murder; Holmes and Fiona come to a crossroads in their relationship.
8.00 Elementary
Kitty grows increasingly anxious as her safety is threatened, and Sherlock and Joan attempt to help her before she can furthur unravel; the story behind Sherlock and Kitty’s relationship is unearthed.
9.00 Major Crimes
A bank robber dressed as Santa pulls off a heist, and his arrest is hindered by a Santa flash mob, which leaves the unit struggling to find the right culprit; Sharon’s children come to visit her for the holidays; Buzz starts his training.
10.00 Friends
Ross and Rachel end up in an argument over which of them initiated the tryst that caused her to get pregnant, and some video footage helps them to find the truth; Monica and Chandler find that they’ve been duped by another couple.
10.30 Friends
Joey draws the jealous ire of good friend Ross when he sets up Rachel with an attractive co-star; Ross comes to discover that a coworker of Chandler’s has called him the wrong name for years; Phoebe and Monica let down a man at the same time.
The Doctors
Watch weekdays at 3pm
Judge Judy
Watch weekdays at 4 & 6pm.
Hot Bench
Watch weekdays at 5pm.
Blackhawks / Bulls
Right here, all season long!