Monday, January 16, 2017
6.00 Judge Judy
A woman is accused of damaging a limo and stealing customer fares; former lovers argue over a truck and get the Judge upset with them; a woman claims that her car caught fire and burned with everything her friend left in it.
6.30 Judge Judy
Unwed parents of a 9-month-old argue over custody, hospital costs and allegations of cheating; a man’s Shish Tzu makes an appearance in court after being attacked by a border collie.
7.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
When a wealthy teenage girl’s body is found in Central Park, the detectives immediately suspect foul play by her boyfriend; but when the victim’s pricey earrings are found in a pawn shop, they are led to the leaders of a homeless community.
8.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The body of a slain woman is found lying next to a man with a headshot wound and Special Agent Cooper suspects an evasive serial killer known as the “The Woodsman” is responsible for their brutal deaths; Benson questions Cooper’s motives.
9.00 The Middle
When Axl finds out he and Sue are enrolled in the same Life Skills class, he is shocked; things get worse when they are assigned to work on a project together; Brick’s therapist helps him make friends; Mike and Frankie deal with an insurance company.
9.30 How I Met Your Mother
While Barney gets ready for his wedding to a mystery bride, he and Ted reminisce about an old friend’s wedding, including when Marshall and Lily announce that they were having a baby; Robin contemplates telling Barney she has feelings for him.
10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent
Detective Megan Wheeler meets her new partner, Zach Nichols, and the two become entangled in the dark world of politics when a member of the Olympic Site Selection Committee is mysteriously murdered during one of their meetings.
