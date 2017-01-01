Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
Bones is a darkly amusing drama inspired by real-life forensic anthropologist & writer, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). When standard methods of identifying a corpse fail, Brennan is called in to read the clues left behind in the victim’s bones. Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI’s Homicide Investigations Unit cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan’s scientific acumen makes them a powerful duo, professionally and personally.
Phil Coulson heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD, as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members, each of whom brings a specialty to the group, work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known as “X-Files”: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries to debunk his work and thus return him to mainstream cases. Though the government is convinced that the outlandish reports are false, Mulder and Scully stop at nothing to prove that “the truth is out there.”
American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition spin-off of the Japanese television series Sasuke. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty trying to make it to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip, in hopes of becoming an “American Ninja Warrior”.
As members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Chicago Blackhawks have been the winners of six Stanley Cup championships since their founding in 1926.
The Chicago Bulls basketball team, which was founded in 1966, call Chicago’s United Center “home” as part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only NBA franchise to win multiple championships and to never lose an NBA Finals in their history.
Sunday, January 1, 2017
6.00 Castle
Castle heads to Los Angeles to figure out what happened to his missing time; he is recruited by the Greatest Detective Society in the hopes of aiding in a murder investigation though they are not the only ones trying to crack the case.
7.00 Elementary
Sherlock and Kitty look into a murder investigation involving the death of a postal store owner whose murder is tied to an unlawful diamond exchange; Captain Gregson’s career is jeopardized when he lands a punch on another NYPD officer.
8.00 Elementary
Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson work together to hunt down a criminal who murdered another in order to gain possession of an invaluable map; Watson becomes apprehensive of Sherlock as he continues to assert himself into Kitty’s prospering life.
9.00 Major Crimes
The squad finds itself handling a case that has the potential to have international repercussions when a U.S. diplomat becomes involved in the murder of a foreigner; Rusty struggles with how to present his secret to the team.
10.00 Friends
The girls end up breaking out binoculars in order to catch a glimpse of their famous neighbor after accidentally receiving a pizza that he has ordered; Joey and Chandler take Ross along to a hockey game to keep his mind busy.
10.30 Friends
Joey secretly plans to turn the head of an attractive former girlfriend by pretending that an unknowing Monica is his girlfriend; Chandler finds that he is having difficultly in putting an end to his relationship with the obnoxious Janice.
