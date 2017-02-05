6.00 Castle

A mild mannered city safety inspector miraculously survives a poisoning which he believes to be luck; when the man survives yet another poisoning, Castle and Beckett will have to figure out how and why these events are happening.

7.00 Elementary

Holmes and Watson investigate when a survivalist doctor goes missing, leading them to determine whether he intended to go off the grid or is the victim of a murder; Holmes and Fiona come to a crossroads in their relationship.

8.00 Elementary

Kitty grows increasingly anxious as her safety is threatened, and Sherlock and Joan attempt to help her before she can furthur unravel; the story behind Sherlock and Kitty’s relationship is unearthed.

9.00 Major Crimes

A bank robber dressed as Santa pulls off a heist, and his arrest is hindered by a Santa flash mob, which leaves the unit struggling to find the right culprit; Sharon’s children come to visit her for the holidays; Buzz starts his training.

10.00 Friends

Ross and Rachel end up in an argument over which of them initiated the tryst that caused her to get pregnant, and some video footage helps them to find the truth; Monica and Chandler find that they’ve been duped by another couple.

10.30 Friends

Joey draws the jealous ire of good friend Ross when he sets up Rachel with an attractive co-star; Ross comes to discover that a coworker of Chandler’s has called him the wrong name for years; Phoebe and Monica let down a man at the same time.