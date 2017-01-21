Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known as “X-Files”: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries to debunk his work and thus return him to mainstream cases. Though the government is convinced that the outlandish reports are false, Mulder and Scully stop at nothing to prove that “the truth is out there.”
Phil Coulson heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD, as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members, each of whom brings a specialty to the group, work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
Bones is a darkly amusing drama inspired by real-life forensic anthropologist & writer, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). When standard methods of identifying a corpse fail, Brennan is called in to read the clues left behind in the victim’s bones. Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI’s Homicide Investigations Unit cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan’s scientific acumen makes them a powerful duo, professionally and personally.
American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition spin-off of the Japanese television series Sasuke. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty trying to make it to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip, in hopes of becoming an “American Ninja Warrior”.
As members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Chicago Blackhawks have been the winners of six Stanley Cup championships since their founding in 1926.
The Chicago Bulls basketball team, which was founded in 1966, call Chicago’s United Center “home” as part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only NBA franchise to win multiple championships and to never lose an NBA Finals in their history.
Saturday, January 21, 2017
6.00 Judge Judy
An ex-lover alleges that woman grabbed the steering wheel in a drunken stupor; teen accuses family friend of owing for a bad money order and bank fees.
6.30 Judge Judy
A man claims ex-wife owes for half the cost of a truck; woman insists her ex owes for unpaid loans to apply for his dream job.
7.00 Castle
After Hayley does an old friend a favor, she finds herself in the middle of a cyber-terror attack and implicated in a murder; Beckett and Castle must do everything in their powerth to clear Hayley’s name and stop the attack.
8.00 NBA Basketball
Sacramento, which is 5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, is averaging 22 assists per game in 2016-17; Chicago has won three straight meetings with the Kings, including a 109-102 victory on March 21, as Taj Gibson scored 18 points.
10.30 Eegah!
After a teenage girl stumbles upon a 7-foot-tall Neanderthal living in California’s Mojave Desert, the caveman falls hopelessly in love with her and goes on a destructive rampage through town in order to take possession of her.
