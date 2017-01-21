6.00 Judge Judy

An ex-lover alleges that woman grabbed the steering wheel in a drunken stupor; teen accuses family friend of owing for a bad money order and bank fees.

6.30 Judge Judy

A man claims ex-wife owes for half the cost of a truck; woman insists her ex owes for unpaid loans to apply for his dream job.

7.00 Castle

After Hayley does an old friend a favor, she finds herself in the middle of a cyber-terror attack and implicated in a murder; Beckett and Castle must do everything in their powerth to clear Hayley’s name and stop the attack.

8.00 NBA Basketball

Sacramento, which is 5-9 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, is averaging 22 assists per game in 2016-17; Chicago has won three straight meetings with the Kings, including a 109-102 victory on March 21, as Taj Gibson scored 18 points.

10.30 Eegah!

After a teenage girl stumbles upon a 7-foot-tall Neanderthal living in California’s Mojave Desert, the caveman falls hopelessly in love with her and goes on a destructive rampage through town in order to take possession of her.