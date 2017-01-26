Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known as “X-Files”: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries to debunk his work and thus return him to mainstream cases. Though the government is convinced that the outlandish reports are false, Mulder and Scully stop at nothing to prove that “the truth is out there.”
Phil Coulson heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD, as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members, each of whom brings a specialty to the group, work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
Bones is a darkly amusing drama inspired by real-life forensic anthropologist & writer, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). When standard methods of identifying a corpse fail, Brennan is called in to read the clues left behind in the victim’s bones. Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI’s Homicide Investigations Unit cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan’s scientific acumen makes them a powerful duo, professionally and personally.
American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition spin-off of the Japanese television series Sasuke. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty trying to make it to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip, in hopes of becoming an “American Ninja Warrior”.
As members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Chicago Blackhawks have been the winners of six Stanley Cup championships since their founding in 1926.
The Chicago Bulls basketball team, which was founded in 1966, call Chicago’s United Center “home” as part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only NBA franchise to win multiple championships and to never lose an NBA Finals in their history.
Thursday, January 26, 2017
6.00 Judge Judy
A woman claims that her former roommate stole her property and threatened her, while the roommate claims that the alleged robbery is a lie; Judge Judy learns the meaning of “skip day” from a teen claiming to have bought a lemon car.
6.30 Judge Judy
A woman demands a refund from her make-up artist as she doubts her ability to be on time for her wedding; a tenant claims his landlord mistreated him because he relapsed shortly after departing from a sober living house.
7.00 Bones
Skeletal remains are found in a nationally protected wooded preserve, leading Brennan to identify the bones as a missing Marine who worked for wealthy families; her estranged father proves helpful to the case, but Brennan has her doubts.
8.00 Bones
Booth and Brennan investigate conjoined twins remains found on the Texas-Oklahoma border and determine they belong to jugglers in a traveling circus, and in order to find out more information, they must go undercover and infiltrate the circus.
9.00 The Middle
Frankie is finding it difficult to land a job after graduating from dental assisting school; Sue starts to offer some unsolicited advice to Axl and his band; Mike ends up having to reluctantly lead a camping trip after Brick joins the Prairie Scouts.
9.30 How I Met Your Mother
The gang reminisces about the event that took place during Hurricane Irene; a frustrated Barney tries to negotiate any kind of deal he can get with Marshall and Lily to get out of having to wear the ducky tie around in public.
10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent
With a failing economy and a government seemingly unwilling to rectify the bleak situation, an elderly revolutionist attempts to start a populist uprising by organizing the kidnapping of one of America’s most powerful banking executives.
The Doctors
Watch weekdays at 3pm
Judge Judy
Watch weekdays at 4 & 6pm.
Hot Bench
Watch weekdays at 5pm.
Blackhawks / Bulls
Right here, all season long!