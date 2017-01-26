6.00 Judge Judy

A woman claims that her former roommate stole her property and threatened her, while the roommate claims that the alleged robbery is a lie; Judge Judy learns the meaning of “skip day” from a teen claiming to have bought a lemon car.

6.30 Judge Judy

A woman demands a refund from her make-up artist as she doubts her ability to be on time for her wedding; a tenant claims his landlord mistreated him because he relapsed shortly after departing from a sober living house.

7.00 Bones

Skeletal remains are found in a nationally protected wooded preserve, leading Brennan to identify the bones as a missing Marine who worked for wealthy families; her estranged father proves helpful to the case, but Brennan has her doubts.

8.00 Bones

Booth and Brennan investigate conjoined twins remains found on the Texas-Oklahoma border and determine they belong to jugglers in a traveling circus, and in order to find out more information, they must go undercover and infiltrate the circus.

9.00 The Middle

Frankie is finding it difficult to land a job after graduating from dental assisting school; Sue starts to offer some unsolicited advice to Axl and his band; Mike ends up having to reluctantly lead a camping trip after Brick joins the Prairie Scouts.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

The gang reminisces about the event that took place during Hurricane Irene; a frustrated Barney tries to negotiate any kind of deal he can get with Marshall and Lily to get out of having to wear the ducky tie around in public.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

With a failing economy and a government seemingly unwilling to rectify the bleak situation, an elderly revolutionist attempts to start a populist uprising by organizing the kidnapping of one of America’s most powerful banking executives.