Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a hard-hitting and emotional series chronicling cases of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of a sexual nature. Seasoned Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have seen it all, but work every day to help the victims and solve cases with empathy and professionalism.
FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully investigate unexplained, mind-bending cases known as “X-Files”: marginalized, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena. Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to make scientific analyses of Mulder’s discoveries to debunk his work and thus return him to mainstream cases. Though the government is convinced that the outlandish reports are false, Mulder and Scully stop at nothing to prove that “the truth is out there.”
Phil Coulson heads an elite team of fellow agents with the worldwide law-enforcement organization known as SHIELD, as they investigate strange occurrences around the globe. Its members, each of whom brings a specialty to the group, work with Coulson to protect those who cannot protect themselves from extraordinary and inconceivable threats, including a formidable group known as Hydra.
Bones is a darkly amusing drama inspired by real-life forensic anthropologist & writer, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel). When standard methods of identifying a corpse fail, Brennan is called in to read the clues left behind in the victim’s bones. Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) of the FBI’s Homicide Investigations Unit cannot deny that the combination of his people-smarts and Brennan’s scientific acumen makes them a powerful duo, professionally and personally.
American Ninja Warrior is a sports entertainment competition spin-off of the Japanese television series Sasuke. It features hundreds of competitors attempting to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty trying to make it to the national finals on the Las Vegas Strip, in hopes of becoming an “American Ninja Warrior”.
As members of the Central Division of the Western Conference of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Chicago Blackhawks have been the winners of six Stanley Cup championships since their founding in 1926.
The Chicago Bulls basketball team, which was founded in 1966, call Chicago’s United Center “home” as part of the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only NBA franchise to win multiple championships and to never lose an NBA Finals in their history.
Friday, February 3, 2017
6.00 Judge Judy
An uninsured driver who crashed into a new vehicle responds by suing the victim for alleged harrassment and vandalism; when a man sues his ex-girlfriend for stealing a lapto, she claims that she found him carrying out an infidelity with an old flame.
6.30 Judge Judy
A man helps a co-worker avoid being homeless by giving him money on the condition that he keep it a secret, but the co-worker eventually lets the cat out of the bag; in trying to help out a friend of 20 years; a woman gives him a car title.
7.00 American Ninja Warrior
Incredible athletes from across the nation come together in one location to test themselves against on one of the world’s most challenging endurance courses in the hopes of completing every obstacle and earning the prestigious title of Ninja Warrior.
8.00 American Ninja Warrior
9.00 The Middle
The first day of school gives the Heck family experiences they won’t forget, such as Sue realizing her freedom without Axl interrupting her campus life; Brick avoids the school bathrooms for fear of getting a swirlie; Frankie becomes jealous of Mike.
9.30 How I Met Your Mother
Marshall and Lily decide to throw a highly anticipated housewarming party, but things start to go awry when Ted nearly comes to blows with Marshall’s boss; Barney takes it upon himself to hit on a crazy divorcee at the party.
10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent
A sadistic killer has a city in fear as he chooses married couples and forces the husbands to decide between killing themselves or their wives in an attempt to prove that his grandfather made the correct decision years ago in WWII.
