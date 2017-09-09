ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® 2017 – Fulton County/Canton

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Fulton County/Canton will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2017, 9:30 am CT at Wallace Park in Canton.

Hundreds of people from the Fulton County area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

309-282-6651