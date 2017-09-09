ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S®2017 – Illinois Valley/Ottawa

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Illinois Valley/Ottawa will take place on Saturday, September 9, 2017, 9:00 a.m. CT at the Jordan Block in Ottawa.

Hundreds of people from the Fulton County area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

309-282-6650