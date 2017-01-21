Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour

The Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, is headed to Evanston, giving fans the opportunity to see and take photos with the 2016 World Series Trophy Sunday, January 22.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evanston City Hall

Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center