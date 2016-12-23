Friday, December 23, 2016

6.00 NBA Basketball

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets from Spectrum Center. Chicago (14-14) is 3-7 in its last 10 games after falling to Washington, 107-97, on Dec. 21; Charlotte (16-13) has won three of past four meetings with the Bulls, including a 108-91 victory on Feb. 8, as Kemba Walker had 30 points and eight assists.

8.30 American Ninja Warrior

Incredible athletes from across the nation come together in one location to test themselves against on one of the world’s most challenging endurance courses in the hopes of completing every obstacle and earning the prestigious title of Ninja Warrior.

9.30 American Ninja Warrior

Incredible athletes from across the nation come together in one location to test themselves against on one of the world’s most challenging endurance courses in the hopes of completing every obstacle and earning the prestigious title of Ninja Warrior.

10.30 Judge Judy

Newlyweds sue their wedding videographer for a return of payment and damages incurred at the event; a man finds evidence that his property was damaged in a hit and run before tracking down the culprit and pressing charges.