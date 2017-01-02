Monday, January 2, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

A man disputes a restraining order filed after his and his girlfriend’s Florida trip led to incidents that caused problems between his ex-wife and his mother.

6.30 Judge Judy

A teenage girl crashes her mother’s uninsured car into their neighbor’s, and the mother is suing for harassment; a teen regrets letting a co-worker use his car to take a drug test when she return it damaged.

7.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Detectives Stabler and Benson find a kidnapped girl locked in the trunk of stolen a car, but when they stumble upon her abductor, they encounter a twisted serial rapist with a severe case of schizophrenia; Novak faces her past.

8.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Benson and Stabler seek the assistance of a serial murderer and a devoted fan who glorifies his infamous killings in comic books when they suspect that a mutilated college student and her missing friend are the work of a copycat killer.

9.00 The Middle

Brick finds a four-leaf clover and starts having bad luck; Frankie decides to find a caregiver for Aunt Edie; Axl accidentally invites “weird” Ashley to the prom and is worried about his reputation; Mike’s dad accuses Mike of being too soft on Brick.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Zoey decides to fix up Ted on a date with her cousin, the gang resorts to calling her “Honey” after learning how naive she is; Ted has an intervention with himself after having an epiphany about his feelings for Zoey; Barney moves in on Honey.

10.30 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

The detectives learn that the man whose body was found mutilated in a neighborhood creek was disliked by many of the locals, and the police begin to investigate the people of the community who openly disliked him.