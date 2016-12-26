Monday, December 26, 2016

6.00 Judge Judy

Two neighbors argue over who is liable when a bonfire stretches passed the limit and supposedly harms the fence next door; when a landlord tells his tenant that he has a month to find another home, the tenant demands reimbursement.

6.30 Judge Judy

A woman is ordered out of the courtroom to find proof that she bought a car; a regular dog walk becomes a frightening attack when a neighbor’s dogs get loose.

7.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

A woman is severally beaten into a coma, and her mentally-challenged daughter bears witness to the heinous crime; however, due to issues arising from her mental condition, detectives Stabler and Benson must decide just how credible her testimony is.

8.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

A private school teacher is found stabbed to death and Detective Blake believes that the major military secrets she uncovered while working with an Iraqi man at a rehab center may have been the motivation behind her murder.

9.00 The Middle

Axl, Sue and Brick call a family meeting and accuse Frankie of nagging and Mike of giving out crazy punishments; the kids ask for a chance to prove them wrong, but learn to be careful what you wish for when Frankie and Mike decide to take a break.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

The gang learns more about Robin’s past when Barney finds a copy of the Canadian kids show “Space Teens” starring Robin’s alter-ego “Robin Sparkles”; the gang wants Robin to try and reunite with Jessica Glitter, Robin’s co-star and former friend.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

A highly prestigious pre-school, with a long waiting list, immediately becomes the center of an investigation when a parent obsessed with getting their child enrolled is accused of shooting and killing three other parents in cold blood.