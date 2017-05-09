Peoria Historicial Society History Tours

The 22nd season of history tours kicks off June 2nd. Tours given on Fridays at 11 and Saturdays at 11 am and 1:30 pm. Make reservations through Peoria Riverfront Museum. Tours last 1 1/2 ~ 2 hours. Tickets $15/per. Led by trained docents from the Peoria Historical Society. June tours: Fridays at 11: River City Tour Saturdays at 11: Roll Out the Barrel Saturdays at 1:30: Naughty to Nice No tours on June 10th due to Moss Avenue Sale. Tours changes monthly and continue until 10/28.

Please contact me at 309.264.6119, if you would like further information!