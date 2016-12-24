Saturday, December 24, 2016

6.00 Judge Judy

A woman claims her mother is suing her for car payments; a woman sues her son for money loaned so he could buy a home.

6.30 Judge Judy

A landlord is accused of being abusive to his girlfriend and his dogs and is sued by a formed tenant; A woman is suing her cousin for unpaid tickets.

7.00 Castle

Castle heads to Los Angeles to figure out what happened to his missing time; he is recruited by the Greatest Detective Society in the hopes of aiding in a murder investigation though they are not the only ones trying to crack the case.

8.00 Bones

A man dressed as Santa Claus blows himself up during a botched bank robbery, and Booth and Brennan must work to identify him; Brennan’s father convinces her to forgo El Salvador and spend the holidays with him and a newly discovered distant relative.

9.00 Rizzoli & Isles

With time running out, the members of the team must tackle a murder investigation that could have explosive consequences; Angela is unwilling to take Ron up on his romantic offer after he suggests taking a trip together.

10.00 Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

Martians from Mars decide to kidnap Santa Claus and bring him back to their home planet after seeing him on the television in order to bring presents to their kids, while Santa plans an escape with two kids that were kidnapped with him.