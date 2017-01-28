Saturday, January 28, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

In an attempt to scare a neighbor’s pit bull, a man admits he accidentally shot the neighbor’s garage door; mom claims landlord smoked pot near baby.

6.30 Judge Judy

A woman accuses her stepmother of tampering with her mail and fraudulently filing a false tax return on her behalf; failed pregnancy, alleged assault and bills.

7.00 Castle

A mild mannered city safety inspector miraculously survives a poisoning which he believes to be luck; when the man survives yet another poisoning, Castle and Beckett will have to figure out how and why these events are happening.

8.00 Bones

The murder of a convicted felon is being investigated, and a suspect in the case has a connection to Agent Booth; Brennan testifies at a FBI hearing about her assault of an unarmed suspect; Hodgins continues to push Angela away.

9.00 Rizzoli & Isles

Jane becomes concerned about her past causing problems for her during a presentation at a law-enforcement symposium; Jane and Maura conduct a fake investigation but make a very real and horrifying discovery; the team searches for a killer.

10.00 Track of the Moon Beast

A man is out watching a meteor shower when one of the fragments accidentally strikes him and lodges itself deep within his brain, and the extraterrestrial infection soon cause him to transform into a ghastly creature and hunt at night.