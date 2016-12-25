Sunday, December 25, 2016

6.00 Castle

Castle poses as a French Canadian immigrant to find any information he can about the death of an English as a Second Language student from his fellow classmates, and he soon discovers that there is more to the victim than what they believed.

7.00 Elementary

An “Irregulars” associate of Sherlock’s with a brilliant gift for numbers seeks help after he encounters a dead body while taking part in a mathematical competition; Joan attempts to make peace with Kitty after she discovers her history.

8.00 Elementary

Sherlock disregards his duty of finding the thief of an artificial intelligence software program, and instead focuses his attention on disproving the software; Joan demands answers as to why Sherlock is contacting her boyfriend, Andrew.

9.00 Major Crimes

The division is immersed in the investigation of a dog that was left $20 million dollars by its deceased owner, when an amateur detective inserts himself into the process, uncovering new clues that indicate the dog’s owner was also murdered.

10.00 Friends

Phoebe ends up pulling in a huge amount of settlement money after discovering a severed thumb in her soda; Chandler resumes a nasty habit; Monica is horrified when her friends like her boring boyfriend more than she seems to.

10.30 Friends

Ross attempts to imbue Ben with knowledge of Hanukkah celebrations, but his enthusiastic young son seems only to be interested in Santa Claus; Phoebe attempts to convince Rachel to move back into the apartment they previously shared.