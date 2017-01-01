Sunday, January 1, 2017

6.00 Castle

Castle heads to Los Angeles to figure out what happened to his missing time; he is recruited by the Greatest Detective Society in the hopes of aiding in a murder investigation though they are not the only ones trying to crack the case.

7.00 Elementary

Sherlock and Kitty look into a murder investigation involving the death of a postal store owner whose murder is tied to an unlawful diamond exchange; Captain Gregson’s career is jeopardized when he lands a punch on another NYPD officer.

8.00 Elementary

Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson work together to hunt down a criminal who murdered another in order to gain possession of an invaluable map; Watson becomes apprehensive of Sherlock as he continues to assert himself into Kitty’s prospering life.

9.00 Major Crimes

The squad finds itself handling a case that has the potential to have international repercussions when a U.S. diplomat becomes involved in the murder of a foreigner; Rusty struggles with how to present his secret to the team.

10.00 Friends

The girls end up breaking out binoculars in order to catch a glimpse of their famous neighbor after accidentally receiving a pizza that he has ordered; Joey and Chandler take Ross along to a hockey game to keep his mind busy.

10.30 Friends

Joey secretly plans to turn the head of an attractive former girlfriend by pretending that an unknowing Monica is his girlfriend; Chandler finds that he is having difficultly in putting an end to his relationship with the obnoxious Janice.