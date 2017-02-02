Thursday, February 2, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

A woman submits an assault recorded on video and a crass voicemail as evidence against an angry friend she claims blindsided her; a bride claims that the owner of the site of her upcoming wedding lied to her when she finds it in disrepair.

6.30 Judge Judy

A woman claims her ex-lover invited her into his home, but he submits video evidence that suggests that she perpetrated a break-in, chase and assault; a contractor accuses a woman of firing him after she insures her bathroom for repairs.

7.00 Bones

A father and son discover a frozen body in a pond while ice-fishing, and Booth is the prime suspect when the body is identified as a hockey player he fought with during a recent game; Booth receives some advice from one of his hockey idols.

8.00 Bones

The team learns that evidence from the Grave Digger case has gone missing and they are the prime suspects; the Grave Digger abducts Booth and wants the evidence returned to him, leaving the team to assess the crime scene; Booth struggles.

9.00 The Middle

Frankie goes against Axl’s wishes and brings the whole Heck family along the trip to move Axl into his college dorm, but Sue freaks out when she discovers that Frankie forgot to fax her essay as a candidate for Junior Peer Leadership Advisor.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Lily and Marshall make the official move to the suburbs and realize that Lily’s bossy father refuses to move out of their house; the gang tries to adjust to Lily and Marshall’s moving by going out and enjoying a night at the strip club.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

When a headless corpse is discovered at the bottom of a city storm drain, what was believed to be a mafia hit leads the detectives to a shady erotic underground world filled with high-profile businessmen and expensive prostitutes.