Thursday, December 29, 2016

6.00 Judge Judy

Family members argue over an impounded rental car, but Judge Judy threatens to make a phone call that would break down their story; the ownership of a Mercedes is in question after a couple decides to end their relationship.

6.30 Judge Judy

The owner of a trucking company sues a former employee for damages to a truck after the truck breaks down; a woman is upset after finding a boat on the side of the road and paying $1,500 just to have it confiscated from her as stolen property.

7.00 The X-Files

After the murder of several fortune tellers, Agents Scully and Mulder enlist the help of a man who may be the real-deal with the ability to see how people die before it actually happens, so that they can catch the killer before he strikes again.

8.00 The X-Files

A small community becomes engulfed in a frightened panic when a string of gruesome deaths are linked to killer cockroaches and it’s discovered that a government agricultural agency is responsible, having performed secret experiments on bugs.

9.00 The Middle

Frankie is inspired by a pastor’s sermon about getting business in life completed before death; Mike wants to thank his dad for being there after his mom died; Sue starts up her own baby-sitting service; Brick wants a new bed with Axl helping him.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Marshall and Lily fear that they will never get pregnant together, so they decide to go see a specialist who can hopefully help them conceive a baby and move the process along; Robin finally starts her new job.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

A prize fighter is killed while trying to mediate a situation that escalated from a bar brawl, and when the detectives’ information lead them to the world of amateur boxing, their suspicions lead them to believe the whole altercation was a set-up.