Tuesday, January 3, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

A man enters into a custody battle with his wife after finding his three children are currently living with her sister, but he is sued for the cost of travel; a woman goes back on her agreement to pay a funeral home for her child’s funeral.

6.30 Judge Judy

A woman makes a promise to pay what she owes for two puppies, but goes back on her word when she allegedly discovers a defect in one of the dogs; a woman gives a friend a post dated check that should never have been cashed.

7.00 Bones

The headless, dismembered body of an OCD science-fiction writer is found lying in a strange purple pool of water, and the team gets help on the case from an unlikely source; Brennan scolds Booth for not letting her fend for herself.

8.00 Bones

The remains of a much-disliked office manager are found in an elevator shaft, and as Booth and Brennan investigate, they find that the victim had more than a few enemies; Hodgins and Angela try to get through their post break-up relationship.

9.00 The Middle

When Frankie busts Sue and Axl for making some unfortunate choices, Mike finds out that she has been using Brick as her snitch, and is against it; Sue blackmails Axl after catching him sneaking home; Mike must attend Parent Day at Brick’s school.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Barney declares February 13th “Desperation Day,” a holiday for desperate women; Lily decides to surprise Marshall for Valentine’s Day; Ted and Zoey continue to figure out their relationship; Robin bonds with her single girlfriends.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

A priest asks Logan to reopen a murder case that occurred more than 16 years ago, and Logan begins to wonder if the system failed the victims when he uncovers important information about the death and the process by which the case was handled.