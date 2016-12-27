Tuesday, December 27, 2016

6.00 Judge Judy

A motorcycle shop owner admits to not providing an estimate to a family trying to salvage a vintage bike; a landlord claims that a former tenant caused damages to his rental property.

6.30 Judge Judy

After a neighbor’s dog ruins a woman’s new fence and strikes her Chihuahua, she is adamant that her friend pay for the fence; roommates argue over money after an allegedly bad situation turned worse when one of them skipped out on rent.

7.00 Bones

The host from a reality TV show who catches cheaters in the act is found decomposing in an outhouse, and when Brennan and Booth take the case, they believe the suspect to be an individual who was humiliated on the victim’s show.

8.00 Bones

The team launches an all out investigation when Booth’s son discovers a severed finger in a bird’s nest, and with the help of grad student and trusted new team member, the body is identified as a local veterinarian with a penchant for gambling.

9.00 The Middle

Sue is overly excited about celebrating her birthday on leap day; Frankie discovers that Mike has been taking care of a stray cat; Brick falls for a pretty girl in his social skills class, and Axl becomes enthralled with vacuuming the house.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

When Ted leaves the bar early to go prepare a Thanksgiving feast for his friends, the gang ends up staying out late and partying with The Blitz, an old friend from college who has bad luck; Ted is forced to spend Thanksgiving with Zoey.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Logan and Wheeler investigate the underground music world and its culture when the host of a popular rock ‘n’ roll talk show is found beaten to death; Wheeler’s admiration is tested when his favorite high school rock star comes into question.