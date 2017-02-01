Wednesday, February 1, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

When a young couple is forced to account for their income, a litany of trials is revealed, including jail time for selling meth and restraining orders; the Judge directs a stern line of questioning at an uninsured motorist.

6.30 Judge Judy

A man who was accused of destroying a fence with his car blames the incident on his brother who allegedly took his car on the night in question; a dog owner claims that a child was taunting and provoking his dog before being bitten.

7.00 College Basketball

Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes from BankUnited Center. Florida State has lost its last two games after going 5-1 in a streak of six-straight games against ranked opponents; Miami is coming off a 77-62 upset of then-No. 9 North Carolina, and has won its last three meetings with the Seminoles.

9.00 Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As surprising truths are revealed, Coulson finds himself entangled in a war that he never anticipated; Skye attempts to keep a handle on her newly-acquired abilities, but ends up making a decision that will alter her life for good.

10.00 Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

As Robert Gonzales puts his plans into motion, Coulson must do everything in his power to ensure that S.H.I.E.L.D. has a safe future; Skye’s journey to maintaining control of her powers changes course when she meets an Inhuman named Lincoln.