Wednesday, December 28, 2016

6.00 Judge Judy

A landlord sues his former tenant after the home he rented was suffered damages from his home business of boarding pets; a woman wants her brother to pay her back after he begged her to help pay to fix his teeth, of which he only had eight.

6.30 Judge Judy

A couple, who met at a fast food restaurant, fights regarding cash that was supposedly lent while they were dating; a woman’s ex-boyfriend claims she slashed his tires after he pulled up to a party because she is mad that they broke up.

7.00 Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

When a new threat from Hydra’s Chief of Security, Bobbi Morse, comes to light, Coulson’s agents must quickly work together to stop her; Skye’s father pushes Raina to get him back in touch with his daughter, no matter the cost.

8.00 Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

After Hydra impersonates S.H.I.E.L.D. and launches an attack on The United Nations, Coulson and his agents find that the public has turned on them, and they must fight back against an unlikely enemy to stop S.H.I.E.L.D. from falling apart for good.

9.00 The Middle

Brick takes a job as a newspaper delivery boy to buy night vision goggles; Axl tries to convince Sue that a long-distance relationship won’t work; Sue adjusts to wearing headgear; Mike has secretly been hoarding batteries for years.

9.30 How I Met Your Mother

Ted tries to test the theory that men and married women can’t be friends by befriending Zoey’s husband, and asks him to hang out; “The Captain” questions his marriage; Marshall and Robin decide to spend some alone time together.

10.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

An illusionist’s stage act goes horribly wrong when he turns up missing after performing his own stunt, and while the disappearance appears be nothing more than a publicity stunt, Goren and Eames pry into the world of magic for evidence of foul play.