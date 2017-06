Zoo Brew at Brookfield Zoo

Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26

4 PM – 9PM

Brookfield Zoo

$55 for General Admission

$85 for VIP

Looking for a “wild” night out? Grab your crew and join Brookfield Zoo for its annual beer festival, Zoo Brew! On Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, zoogoers can enjoy a unique beer-tasting experience with over 80 beers to choose from – all while marveling at your favorite animals. The animals are for all ages, but you must be 21 and over to enjoy the beer.

312-573-5433