2019 Logan County Spring Pickers Market

The Logan County Spring Pickers Market will be held on April 27th and 28th at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. “A true one of a kind Experience.” Hours of the Spring Pickers Market are Saturday 10-5 & Sunday 10-4.

If you only go to one Spring Event this year, this is the ONE! Art, Craft, Vintage, Antiques and specialty booths will fill the Logan County Fairgrounds with some of the best products available in the area. Over 100 vendors from 10 states! This ain’t your Granny’s Craft Show!

You won’t want to miss this spectacular Spring Pickers Market. An EVENT like no other! Brought to you by Gravel Road Markets.

GET READY Logan County! Back by popular demand, the Logan County Spring Pickers Market will have live music, a showing of over 30 Vintage Campers on display and so much more. Not to forget ALL the amazing vendors that will fill the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Saturday and Sunday Admission is $5.00, children 12 and under are free!

For Vendor Information email: gravelroadmarket@gmail.com or call 217-883-0570.