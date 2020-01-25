Home
Programs
Children’s Programming
Animal Rescue
Dog Tales
The Great Dr. Scott
Hearts of Heroes
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
Missing
Ocean Mysteries
Rock the Park
Comedy
How I Met Your Mother
Courtroom
Couples Court
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Paternity Court
The Verdict with Judge Hatchett
Drama
Castle
Chicago P.D.
CSI: Miami
Law & Order: CI
Law & Order: SVU
Leverage
Major Crimes
Entertainment
Carbonaro Effect
Dish Nation
Funny You Should Ask
Impractical Jokers
Lord Blood-Rah’s Nerve Wrackin’ Theatre
Whacked Out Sports
Wipeout
Informational
DailyMailTV
Dateline
Designing Spaces
The Doctors
Forensic Files
Military Makeover
Open House
Real Green
Right This Minute
This Week in Agribusiness
Today’s Homeowner
Public Affairs
At Issue
Religious
Catholic Mass
The Gospel Truth
In Search of the Lord’s Way
Local Listings
Plan to Rescan!
Select Page
About My59
Advertise on My59
Community Calendar
Contact Us
My59 Contests
Station Information
Closed Captioning
Privacy Policy
Public File
Terms of Service
Where to Watch
myNetworkTV