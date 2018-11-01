ALDI Grand Reopening

Thursday, November 1, 2018

8:25am

ALDI – 9129 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61615

ALDI Official Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony. Activities include a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, as well as product samples and sweepstakes to win produce for a year!

This Peoria store is part of the $1.9 billion ALDI investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, ALDI has invested nearly $8 million to update seven stores in the Peoria-Bloomington area with this Grand Reopening marking the completion of all five Peoria store remodels.