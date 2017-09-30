ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® 2017 – Knox/Warren-Galesburg

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Knox/Warren-Galesburg will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2017, 9:30 a.m. CT at the Lake Storey Picnic Shelters 1 & 2 in Galesburg.

Hundreds of people from the Knox-Warren area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

309-282-6651