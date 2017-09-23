ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S® 2017 – Pekin

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Pekin will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2017, 9:30 a.m. CT at Mineral Springs Park in Pekin.

Hundreds of people from the Tazewell County area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

209-282-6651