Annual Altrusa Holiday Bazaar

2019 Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, November 9, 2019

9am – 3pm

Macomb Jr. Sr. High School

1525 S. Johnson St.

Macomb, IL

Lots of Amazing crafts and one-of-a-kind Gifts! over 100 vendors – Great Food and FUn! Raffle Baskets and 50/50 Raffle!

For more info email altrusa@macomb.com

Altrusa Club of Macomb www.facebook.com/MacombAltrusa

Free Admission