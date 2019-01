BSA Troop 920 Pancake and Sausage Breakfast

Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, 2019

6:30am to 1:00pm

St. Mary’s School Gym – 603 W Jackson St., Bloomington

BSA Troop 920 and Venture Crew 2020 are holding their annual pancake and sausage breakfast. Come enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage while helping our local scouts.

Call 309.664.5370 with questions.