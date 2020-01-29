Cabin Fever Trivia Night

February 22 from 6pm to 10pm

St. Mary’s Parish Hall

424 Lourdes Church Rd

Germantown Hills

HAVE CABIN FEVER? Head out to the Metamora Park Foundation’s Trivia Night on February 22 from 6pm-10pm at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Germantown Hills (424 Lourdes Church Rd) to support the Metamora Park Foundation. Trivia will take place from 7-9 pm.

Cost is $35 per person (tables of 6) Prizes!, food by Biscuits & Gravy included and more!!! Cash bar will be available – this is a 21 and older event.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cabin-fever-trivia-tickets-86295085925

All Proceeds from the event will benefit park improvements and facilities.



ABOUT THE METAMORA PARK FOUNDATION

The Metamora Park Foundation serves as a non-profit 501(c)3 foundation. This status allows them to pursue applications for grants, money matching, donations and tax deductions. The purpose of the Park Foundation is to receive and distribute these monies in support of the Metamora Park District’s plan for development.

The Metamora Park Foundation’s main goal is to assist the Metamora Park Board in executing their 5 year Strategic Plan. The Park Board creates the Strategic Plans and reviews them on a regular basis. The Foundation will review the plans and select items to support with financial help.