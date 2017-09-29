Friday, September 29, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

A woman gets sued by a former friend over an allegedly unpaid loan, as well as property that’s supposedly gone missing; two medicinal marijuana users get into a legal quarrel subsequent to their marijuana-growing operation doesn’t work out.

6.30 Judge Judy

Teenage cousins, who dated the same person, sue one another over a cell phone that was destroyed with the help of their grandmothers; after a former tenant takes her to court over a security deposit, a woman decides to quit being a landlord.

7.00 American Ninja Warrior

Competitors continue to face the ultimate obstacle course in the Venice Qualifying rounds, and fight to prove their physical prowess, unmatched skill, and to conquer any challenge set before them in order to become a “Ninja Warrior.”

8.00 American Ninja Warrior

9.00 DailyMailTV

A daily syndicated series that covers everything from breaking news, entertainment, politics, crime, health and science and technology.

9.30 DailyMailTV

10.00 Right This Minute

The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.

10.30 Right This Minute

