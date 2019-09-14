Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom (IAITC) 5K Grow & Go + Kids Race

Saturday, September 14, 2019

7:30am

Illinois Farm Bureau Headquarters

Ready, Set, Go & Grow! The IAA Foundation proudly presents its 9th Annual 5K Grow & Go + Kids Race on September 14 to celebrate Illinois farm families and the important role they play in putting food on your table. Join us at the Illinois Farm Bureau Headquarters to learn more about our roots in agriculture while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from this race benefit Illinois Ag in the Classroom (IAITC), a program that provides free resources to teachers in an effort to help students make the connection between food, fiber, fuel & farming. Our accurately measured course has a cross-country feel with well maintained grass, pavement and a few rolling hills. Finishing times & results provided by the Lake Run Club of Bloomington/Normal. Unique to the event is a 1/4 mile “Kids Race” sponsored by the IAA Credit Union for children 10 & under. Post-Race, join us for an indoor open house featuring interactive learning stations from the IAITC program, a hot breakfast, and an awards ceremony.