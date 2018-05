Northminster Presbyterian Church Rummage Sale/Silent Auction

Northminster Presbyterian Church

10720 N. Knoxville Avenue

Peoria, IL 61615

Northminster Presbyterian Church will be having their annual rummage sale on:

Thursday, May 31 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, June 1 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, June 2 from 8-11 a.m.

A silent auction will also be held on Thursday, May 31 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., for one day only.

All proceeds from the sale will go to missions of the church.

(309) 691-6322