Joe Chianakas – Author Appearance and Book Signing

Illinois Prairie District Public Library – Metamora branch

208 E. Partridge St.

October 22, 2019 @ 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Illinois Prairie District Public Library is pleased to announce a public appearance by award-winning author Joe Chianakas on October 22, 2019, at 5:30pm at the IPDPL- Metamora branch, located at 208 E. Partridge St. in Metamora. Mr. Chianakas is the author of the Rabbit in Red horror trilogy and Nightmares Under the Moonlight, a short story anthology. Mr. Chianakas will speak on “Halloween and Horror: Why We Love to be Scared,” along with offering advice for aspiring writers. A Q&A session and book signing will follow the presentation.