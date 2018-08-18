Llyod Loar’s Hometown Bluegrass Festival at Dickson Mounds

August 18, 2018

10:00am to 5:00pm

Dickson Mounds, Lewistown, IL

Join us for Dickson Mounds Museum’s first Llyod Loar’s Hometown Bluegrass Festival.

Enjoy performances by Bill Robinson & Friends, Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra, Mark Dvorak, Amelia Sweet Bluebird Stamsta and The Three Pickin’ Toms.

Bill Robinson will be leading a workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Participants may enjoy workshops and impromptu jam sessions. Sign-up for open mic begins at 10:00 a.m. Spots are limited.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Performances will be held on the Museum’s outdoor stage. Bring along chairs, blankets, and any items you may need. In the case of inclement weather, the festival will be moved indoors.

For more information – http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/lloyd-loars-hometown-bluegrass-festival