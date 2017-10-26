MarriageRestored Weekend

All weekend – November 10 – 12, 2017

Naperville, IL

Are you or couples you know struggling with a troubled marriage? Hope and help can be found at MarriageRestored! MarriageRestored is a weekend program for couples who have experienced adultery, addiction, pornography, separation or other marriage-threatening circumstances, and it is a weekend of hope for couples in crisis. All faiths welcome.

A non-refundable registration fee of $75 is required to secure a reservation.

For more information, go to www.marriagerestored.com or call 877-844-2262

MarriageRestored is a non-profit, entirely self-supporting ministry.