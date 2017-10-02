Monday, October 2, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy
A woman claims she was dragged thirty yards while hanging out of a truck window after a catfight with a fellow motorist.
6.30 Judge Judy
Female racecar driver accused of causing a wreck in a racetrack pit; woman sues sister-in-law for truck damages caused during a joyride with her young daughter.
7.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
When a very successful S&M romance author is assaulted by a popular television show host, Detectives Benson and Rollins try to persuade the young woman to file charges against the man, but Amaro discovers a case-threatening secret about the writer.
8.00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Now that Captain Cragen is back, the SVU team goes to work trying to expose a sex trafficking operation, but are impeded by another lieutenant, forcing Detective Benson to get creative with her on-going investigation in the case.
9.00 DailyMailTV
Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.
9.30 DailyMailTV
Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.
10.00 Right This Minute
The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.
10.30 Right This Minute
The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.