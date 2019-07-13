Party in the Park

Saturday, July 13, 2019

4:00pm to 10:00pm

Black Partridge Park – Coal Bank Rd, Metamora

Come out and spend the afternoon with us! Come out and spend the whole day with us! A full day in Metamora’s beautiful Black Partridge Park.

Featuring live bands, a live magic show, a beer garden, food trucks, lawn games, kids bounce houses, a car cruise in, shops and merchants from the local community, kids activities and more. We have music scheduled from The Haybillies (from Metamora), and Dexter O’Neal and the Funkyard.

3 food trucks – Including great choices from Nacho Mama’s, Dawn’s Tacos and Kona Ice …and a beer garden will round out the day’s food and drink! Come hungry and ready to have fun.

Tickets on sale now! $10 in advance for adults, and kids get in free with a paid adult! Tickets are $15 on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets at Eventbrite. All proceeds from the event will go towards park improvements and facilities. For more information about the event and the Metamora Park Foundation, visit www.metamoraparkfoundation.org.

Like the Facebook event for the latest updates.