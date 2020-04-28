PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd In The Flesh Tour

April 28, 2020

7:30 PM

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

“A MUST-SEE FOR FLOYD FANS!!”

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd In The Flesh Tour

Celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time with flawless performances of classic and rare Pink Floyd songs. PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd are hitting the road through 2020 to thrill audiences across North America on their In The Flesh Tour. PIGS deliver the music of one of the greatest bands of all time with exacting precision certain to delight and amaze every Pink Floyd fanatic. Performing many favourites from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and Animals along with other classic cuts and rarities from Meddle to The Division Bell, the show is not to be missed!

Presented by Ghostfinger Productions. ghostfingerproductions.com. For tickets, call the Box Office at 309.434.2777 or online at https://www.artsblooming.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/11759/710. Price range $30-40. All Ages.