Pysanky and Paintings

Reception: April 4, 2020

9:30AM to 11:30AM

Time Gallery

Crystal Potthoff, pysanky artist, will be talking about the history of pysanky and explaining various styles and techniques of the egg decorating art. On display will be pysanky created by Crystal and her students. The reception will also include a demonstration of the art. Crystal is also a mixed media artist. Her paintings and jewelry will also be on display.

The art exhibit will be open April through May at the Time Gallery in East Peoria (Clock Tower Drive) during normal banking hours.