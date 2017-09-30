Saturday, September 30, 2017

6.00 MLB Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians from Progressive Field. Carson Fulmer (2-1, 4.42) left his last start for Chicago on Sept. 21 after only 0.1 innings due to a blister; Cleveland’s Corey Kluber (18-4, 2.27) is 5-0 with a 0.71 ERA over five starts this month and 10-2 with a 1.81 ERA over 15 home outings.

9.00 Major Crimes

A surrogate adoption goes horribly awry resulting in the death of an individual and leaving a multitude of questions in its wake; the division find itself exploring the underground water system in Los Angeles; Sharon tries to make Rusty feel at home.

10.00 The Vampire Bat

The town fathers suspect there has been a resurgence of vampirism when a number of villagers begin to die from massive blood loss.