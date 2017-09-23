Saturday, September 23, 2017

6.00 MLB Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox from Guaranteed Rate Field. Danny Duffy (8-9, 3.71) returned from the DL and held Cleveland to two runs over five innings, but Kansas City lost, 3-2; Dylan Covey (0-6, 8.18) allowed four runs on two hits and four walks during the Sept. 12 matchup that Chicago lost, 4-3.

9.00 Major Crimes

The team finds itself immersed in the seedy side of the tech world when a prominent entrepreneur with untoward morals and crime connections is found murdered; Rusty feels like an outsider when Raydor’s son comes to visit.

10.00 Killers from Space

Aliens seize control of a scientist as part of their nefarious plan to take over the Earth.