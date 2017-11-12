Springdale Cemetery Veterans’ Day Program

November 12, 2017

Springdale Cemetery / Soldiers Hill section

2:30 p.m.

In recognition of all veterans, this year’s program will focus on the role of the family and family support for VETERANS WHO SERVE and is titled “The Veteran Family…A Remembrance. A Celebration. A Dedication.”

Many area organizations will participate with Springdale to produce this year’s program: The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the American Legion, the Midwest Central Young Marines, the Central Illinois Living Historians and the Peoria Barbershoppers.

In the event of inclement weather, our program will be re-located to Springdale Cemetery’s maintenance facility immediately to the right of the main entrance at 3014 N. Prospect Rd.

Contact 309-681-1400 with questions.