Sunday, October 1, 2017

6.00 Leverage

After learning of a deceptive restaurateur’s past treachery, the Leverage team decides to infiltrate the culinary world by attending schools and mingling with celebrity chefs in order to put an end to the torment caused by the devious cook.

7.00 Castle

Castle, Beckett and the NYPD team must quickly defuse a hostage situation after a mysterious gunman holds up a subway car, and one of the passengers that was taken hostage happens to be Detective Esposito.

8.00 Bones

Brennan and Booth investigate anyone with a motive when the star player for a nationally ranked college basketball team is murdered and then crushed under the bleachers; Hodgins tries to take his relationship with Angela to the next level.

9.00 Major Crimes

The unit runs into difficulty when it comes to identifying a suspect after two individuals are attacked with scissors at a high school party; Provenza meets a woman who has an unusually powerful and immediate impact on him.

10.00 How I Met Your Mother

When Marshall sees a documentary about garbage, he becomes fixated on saving the environment; Ted runs into Zoey’s ex-husband, The Captain; Robin forces Barney to admit he has feelings for his first Valentine’s Day date ever.

10.30 How I Met Your Mother

When Barney finally meets his father for the first time, he’s shocked to learn how his life turned out; the gang points out each other’s “gaps” in life, something they believe they should have known by adulthood but never learned.