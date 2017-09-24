Sunday, September 24, 2017

6.00 Leverage

Nate and the rest of the team attempt to even the score with a dishonest scientist who stole his former partner’s research and went through the trouble of ruining his reputation, so they plot to make him believe that he has made contact with aliens.

7.00 Castle

After Castle and Beckett discover that a murder victim may have fallen to his death by poisoning at an Old Western-themed hotel and resort, they go undercover as a newly-married couple staying there in an attempt to piece together the truth.

8.00 Bones

The discovery of a famous motorcycle racer’s remains in a hot spring immediately places suspicion on his main rival, but a deadly crash soon changes the direction of the case; Brennan and Booth are forced to go on a double date with Dr. Sweets.

9.00 Major Crimes

After a number of young girls mysteriously disappear from a popular nightclub, the investigation turns confrontational between the Major Crimes Division and the Special Operations Bureau; Rusty’s mom contends with legal issues and addiction.

10.00 How I Met Your Mother

Zoey decides to fix up Ted on a date with her cousin, the gang resorts to calling her “Honey” after learning how naive she is; Ted has an intervention with himself after having an epiphany about his feelings for Zoey; Barney moves in on Honey.

10.30 How I Met Your Mother

Barney declares February 13th “Desperation Day,” a holiday for desperate women; Lily decides to surprise Marshall for Valentine’s Day; Ted and Zoey continue to figure out their relationship; Robin bonds with her single girlfriends.