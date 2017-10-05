Thursday, October 5, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

Woman breaks down in tears when ex denies owing her anything after she sues him for multiple counts; man can’t remember what he owes his ex.

6.30 Judge Judy

Man sues ex-girlfriend for forging a promissory note for over $5,000; woman who parked illegally and left her keys in public sues man for damaging her car.

7.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

When the murder of a church sexton leads Goren and Eames to discover that their prime suspect has also been killed, their subsequent investigation reveals a 20-year-old secret that threatens the Church at the highest level.

8.00 Law & Order: Criminal Intent

A European con man is beaten to death and his dead body is left to be discovered in a hotel room, which leads Detectives Goren and Eames to begin investigating the whereabouts of the investors that their victim had swindled.

9.00 DailyMailTV

Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.

9.30 DailyMailTV

Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.

10.00 Right This Minute

The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.

10.30 Right This Minute

The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.