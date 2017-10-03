Tuesday, October 3, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

In an attempt to scare a neighbor’s pit bull, a man admits he accidentally shot the neighbor’s garage door; mom claims landlord smoked pot near baby.

6.30 Judge Judy

A young man shows off his scar allegedly caused by his girlfriend biting him during a dispute over a DVD; a drunk driving dad has car and new puppy impounded.

7.00 The X-Files

When a small town is plagued by murders where the killer has no plausible method of entry, the FBI sends Mulder and Sculley to investigate and the two learn that a seemingly normal janitor may actually be a form of mutant who thrives on human livers.

8.00 The X-Files

Section Chief Blevins makes it known his distaste in the direction that the X-Files department is heading, but Mulder finds himself too engrossed in a case that resembles something he went through as a child: the alien abduction of his sister.

9.00 DailyMailTV

Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.

9.30 DailyMailTV

10.00 Right This Minute

The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.

10.30 Right This Minute

