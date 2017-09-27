Wednesday, September 27, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

A woman wants her former fiancé to pay for a credit card bill and a fireplace they utilized in their previous shared home; a man provides his insurance information to a friend whose automobile was sideswiped, but denies responsibility.

6.30 Judge Judy

A friendly sports bet between two colleagues turns into a bloody assault in a public parking lot; a contractor is told that he must install a pizza oven in a man’s home within a week, otherwise he will not be paid.

7.00 MLB Baseball

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Chicago White Sox from Guaranteed Rate Field. Garrett Richards (0-2, 1.50) held the Astros to one hit over six scoreless innings in his last outing for Los Angeles; Chicago’s Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 4.54) has won his last three starts, allowing nine runs over 19.1 innings for a 4.26 ERA.

10.00 Dateline

Top news anchors and correspondents contribute to investigative reports, breaking news stories, profiles of leading newsmakers and other features that explore current events and topics of special interest to Americans.