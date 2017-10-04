Wednesday, October 4, 2017

6.00 Judge Judy

An ex-lover alleges that woman grabbed the steering wheel in a drunken stupor; teen accuses family friend of owing for a bad money order and bank fees.

6.30 Judge Judy

A man claims ex-wife owes for half the cost of a truck; woman insists her ex owes for unpaid loans to apply for his dream job.

7.00 Dateline

Top news anchors and correspondents contribute to investigative reports, breaking news stories, profiles of leading newsmakers and other features that explore current events and topics of special interest to Americans.

8.00 Dateline

9.00 DailyMailTV

Former football player turned commentator Jessie Palmer hosts a daily newsmagazine, which presents exclusive stories and in-depth accounts of breaking news events, crime, entertainment, politics, sports, business and celebrity sightings.

9.30 DailyMailTV

10.00 Right This Minute

The interactive news program presents viewers with a series of diverse video clips from eyewitnesses all around the world, as the featured footage reveals the latest in dramatic, thought-provoking, social and popular events.

10.30 Right This Minute

