Wild & Scenic Film Festival

October 13, 2017

6:30 – 9:00 PM

Peoria Riverfront Museum

222 SW Washington St., Peoria

The festival focuses on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. These films will inspire our members, supporters, and the public to protect rivers, restore wildlife habitat, and safeguard Illinois’ rich natural landscapes.

217-344-2371

Website: prairierivers.org/wsff_peoria