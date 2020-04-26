Women of the Bible: Who Ya Gonna Serve

Salem Lutheran Church of Peoria, IL invites you to join them at a presentation of “Women of the Bible, Who Ya Gonna Serve” by nationally acclaimed Christian actor Anita Gutschick on April 26, 2020 from 2pm-4pm. Anita will dramatize the lives of three different Biblical women. Come experience their stories as they reach across the generations to touch our hearts and empower us to face the challenges of our daily lives. You will laugh with these women, cry with them, and see yourself in their stories. The performance will take place at Salem Lutheran Church, located at 1700 West War Memorial Drive, Peoria IL. This event is open to the public admission is $15 until April 24th, $20 at the door. Check-In will be 1:30pm-2pm with refreshments available.

Tickets available: https://form.jotform.com/200215367142141

